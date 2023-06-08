English
    RBI MPC Meeting 2023: Key highlights so far from the MPC review

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
    Shaktikanta Das

    RBI Governor

    The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 8 kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent in a unanimous decision.

    The RBI retains the withdrawal-of-accommodation stance, Governor Shaktikanta Das said announcing the MPC decision.

    Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee LIVE: Summary of MPC announcements made by Governor Shaktikanta Das:

    GDP

    — GDP projection for in FY24 stays unchanged at 6.5 percent, says RBI Governor Das.

    — RBI chief Das said real GDP growth is projected at 6.5 percent for FY24, — Q1 at 8 percent , Q2 at 6.5 percent, Q3 at 6 percent and Q4 at 5.7 percent.

    — Pace of global economic activity to decelerate due to geopolitical situation.

    Inflation

    — Headline inflation is still above target and is expected to remain so according to our projections.

    — RBI Governor Das said: "Our goal is to achieve the inflation target of 4 per cent and keeping inflation within the comfort band of 2-6 percent is not enough."

    — The MPC has slashed inflation aim to 5.1 percent from 5.2 percent forecast in April policy.

    — MPC decided by a majority of five out of six members to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation.

    RBI MPC RBI MPC Meeting 2023: Key takeaways

    CAD

    — Current account deficit (CAD) is likely to have moderated further and should be eminently manageable in 2023-24, says the central bank chief.

    Forex

    — Forex reserves stood at at $595.1 billion as on June 2.

    — Indian rupee has remained stable since January this year and domestic demand condition remains supportive of growth.

    — Indian economy and financial sector stand out as resilient. Domestic macro fundamentals are strengthening.

    Liquidity

    — Average system liquidity is in surplus mode and could increase as Rs 2,000 notes get deposited in banks, says RBI Governor Das.

    — Net inflow in non-resident deposits increased to $8 billion in FY'23 from $3.2 billion in the previous year.

    RuPay forex card

    — The apex bank to issue RuPay forex cards, guidelines on default loss guarantee arrangement in digital lending.

    — Governor Das said the RBI will issue norms on default loss guarantee arrangement in digital lending for orderly development of the eco-system and improve credit penetration.

    — The central bank proposes to expand the scope and reach of e-RUPI vouchers by permitting non-bank Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) issuers to issue e-RUPI vouchers.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 8, 2023 10:30 am