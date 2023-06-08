RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI pause likely; case for neutral stance?

Bhide, one of the three external members on the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee, also said a rate cut or an indication of one would constitute a 'policy pivot'
RBI Monetary Policy Meet 2023: The monetary policy committee (MPC), which has three members from the RBI and three external members, is expected to leave the repo rate at 6.50% for a second straight meeting. All 64 economists polled by Reuters expect no change.
The Indian Rupee is expected to open lower today as the RBI's MPC decision on repo rate is awaited, Reuters reported. Besides this, there is also pressue from the Chinese Yuan-led fall in Asian currencies.
The report added that Rupee is expected to open near 82.60 against the US Dollar. It last closed at 82.5475 against the greenback.
"There is not much to read into the likely higher opening (for USD/INR). Let's hear from the RBI, though I think the outcome is more likely to move premiums than spot," a trader said.
-- RBI is done raising rates but will not cut rates anytime soon
-- We expect a rate hold in June, as real rates appear sufficiently high, both from a current and expected inflation basis.
-- It is very difficult to see RBI cutting rates anytime soon as there are no visible signs of a material slowdown in growth.
-- Think there is window to cut rates by next year, as global demand slows and central banks globally would have started to cut rates as well.
-- A rate hike would pust cost of asset products
-- Rate hike could significantly reduce individual discretionary spending
-- Rate hike could also freeze business investments
-- Holding rates ensures stable growth in consumption
-- Holding rates could lead to higher GDP growth
Indian equity markets are likely to open on a flat note ahead of RBI policy rates announcement today. Asian markets are trading in the red, while US markets ended mixed. Follow our Markets LIVE blog here for the latest updates
-- MPC can "easily justify changing the stance to neutral" this week.
-- "The RBI's justification for not changing the 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance thus far was driven by the fact that real rates were not as positive as they were in the first half of 2019, when the stance was last characterised as neutral"
-- "The primary reason why most MPC members probably do not want to change the stance to neutral is because doing so may lead to markets bringing forward expectations of rate cuts and start pricing in bigger and deeper rate cuts, which the central bank probably wants to avoid at this stage"
The June 8 interest rate decision is expected to be a repeat of April 6 -- an unchanged 6.50%. Thus, with no rate action forthcoming, the question arises: what about the monetary policy stance?
Last MPC the resolution said withdrawal of accommodation would ensure that inflation remains within target. But, for the market, a shift in stance without a rate cut would be akin to a flip-flop. Read more here
-- Unlikely that RBI will reverse its course of rate hikes
-- Expect a softening of tone from the central bank
-- Decision would likely be unanimous, with contention maybe on policy stance
-- Expecting RBI to hold rates and stay on "wait-and-watch mode to gauge the fallout of weather conditions (monsoon) on the price trend before considering a pivot to easing"
-- Domestic liquidity and RBI's liquidity management operations will be in focus, especially with a view of the bond markets.
-- Do not anticipate any significant change and expect continuation of temporary repo operations to provide support
The RBI has raised repo rates by a total of 250 bps since May 2022. The steady increase was meant to fight inflation -- which has finally began subsiding. This time too, key concerns for the central bank include inflation and domestic recovery of growth, amidst a global slowdown.