RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI pause likely; case for neutral stance?

June 08, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

-- MPC can "easily justify changing the stance to neutral" this week.

-- "The RBI's justification for not changing the 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance thus far was driven by the fact that real rates were not as positive as they were in the first half of 2019, when the stance was last characterised as neutral"

-- "The primary reason why most MPC members probably do not want to change the stance to neutral is because doing so may lead to markets bringing forward expectations of rate cuts and start pricing in bigger and deeper rate cuts, which the central bank probably wants to avoid at this stage"