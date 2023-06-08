RBI MPC meet: Plan to have 1 million CBDC customers by June end, says deputy governor Rabi Shankar

RBI is also working right now on making the CBDC QR codes interoperable with UPI, said Shankar

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to have one million customers under the central bank digital currency (CBDC) by the end of June, deputy governor T Rabi Shankar said on June 8.

"No specific date for the launch of CBDC to the public at large but we hope to have 1 million customers by June end," Shankar said in during a post-monetary policy committee press conference.

The central bank was also working on making the CBDC QR codes interoperable with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee retained the repo rate, the key short-term lending rate, at 6.5 percent in line with expectations. It also stuck to “withdrawal-of-accommodation” stance during its bi-monthly policy review.

Earlier, RBI in its annual report said that it is aiming to expand the pilot for the CBDC in the fiscal year (FY) 2023-24 to more locations and banks.

Digital rupee pilot

The central bank on October 31, 2022 launched the first pilot of digital rupee in the wholesale segment and identified nine banks to participate.

The nine lenders include State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC.

A month later, RBI, on December 1, 2022, kick-started the pilot for the retail version of the CBDC, or digital rupee.

The retail digital rupee, or e₹-R, can be used by people for day-to-day transactions.

Eight banks are participating in the retail pilot project, including State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, BOB, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Under the pilot project, banks can invite selective customers and merchants to try the services through their mobile applications. After this, these users can make peer-to-peer transactions and peer-to-merchant transactions.