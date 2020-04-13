RBI MPC minutes: Coronavirus’ ‘danse macabre’ warrants monetary policy to assume an ‘avant garde’ role

In the words of Micheal Patra, deputy governor of the RBI, the coronavirus’ 'danse macabre' is taking a catastrophic toll on human lives, causing economic disruptions, and “in these challenging circumstances, monetary policy has to assume an 'avant garde' role.
All the six members of the monetary policy committee voted in favour of a rate cut in the last monetary policy in March when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a significant 75 basis points rate cut to cushion the economy, showed the monetary policy minutes. One bps is one hundredth of a percentage point.
Out of the six members, two—Chetan Ghate and Pami Dua—voted for a 50 bps cut while all the remaining members voted for 75 bps, the minutes showed.
All the members highlighted concerns about the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian and world economies. A sense of uncertainty on the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 crisis is evident in the comments of the MPC members.
