    September 30, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Shaktikanta Das to deliver MPC statement at 10 am today

    RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: The rate-setting panel is likely to increase the key policy rate by 50 basis points (bps) at its meeting as inflation continues to be the dominant theme in deliberations, as per a Moneycontrol poll of 20 economists.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rate-setting panel may take cues from its global counterparts, including the US Federal Reserve, to raise the key policy rate for the fourth time in a row.

    The rate-setting panel is likely to increase the key policy rate by 50 basis points (bps) as inflation continues to be the dominant theme in deliberations, as

    per a Moneycontrol poll of 20 economists.

    The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day meeting on September 28 and will announce the outcome on September 30.

    If it happens, a 50 bps increase in the repo rate this week would be the fourth consecutive one since May. That would take the repo rate, at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks, to 5.90 percent – the highest level since April 2019 – from 5.40 percent currently.

    The MPC has increased the policy repo rate by 140 basis points since May to quell inflationary pressure. One bps equals one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation, which had started showing signs of moderation since May, has again firmed up to 7 per cent in August. The RBI takes into account retail inflation while framing its bi-monthly monetary policy.
    • September 30, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

      Where and When to watch RBI MPC statement to be delivered by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das:


      -Monetary Policy statement to be delivered by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at 10:00 am

      -Here's where you can watch:       YouTube: https://youtu.be/cb1it7TU8bk 

      -Post policy press conference telecast at 12:00 noon today:
      YouTube: https://youtu.be/rhvk3V6zZV0
       

    • September 30, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

      Catch MC Editor's Take: Stagflation-Dinesh Unnikrishnan, Editor-Banking & Finance, Moneycontrol Explains


      -Only a few talk about it. But it’s a beast that isn’t easy to tame once comes to life. Stagflation, in simple terms, is a combination—a deadly one—of persistently high inflation, stagnant growth and high level of unemployment.


      - If inflation isn’t addressed before it is too late, if growth doesn’t recover and if high unemployment continues, India is likely face the threat of stagflation sometime next fiscal year.


      -At least, that’s the fear among economists is. There isn’t an easy escape from stagflation. Often, it stays for years in economies.
       

    • September 30, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      MC Editor's Take: Is MPC paying the price for acting too late on prices? Dinesh Unnikrishnan, Editor-Banking & Finance, Moneycontrol Explains


      -That’s one view among economists. Post the pandemic, the threat of high inflation was ignored for a longer period by the rate setting panel in search of an elusive growth recovery.


      -But in the meanwhile, inflation triggered by both external and domestic factors, went through the roof. Now, the MPC is fighting twin enemies—high inflation and growth slowdown. 


      -Frankly, the policymakers are left with too few tools to fight a mighty enemy. But, at this point the bigger worry must be inflation. That’s hurting Indian households extremely hard.
       

    • September 30, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

      WATCH VIDEO: Why aggressive rate hikes by the US Fed are a problem for India | MC Explains with Latha Venkatesh

      -      Why are the aggressive rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve a problem for India? The Nifty, Rupee and bonds have all been falling in the wake of the ultra-hawkish tone adopted by the Fed. However, most believe that this time it could be a developed economy problem, especially since India’s inflation is not as much off-target as compared to US. Watch Video Here
       

    • September 30, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

      Policy guidance critical!, says Dinesh Unnikrishnan, Editor-Banking & Finance, Moneycontrol


      -While a rate hike is given, what will be more interesting to watch will be the guidance on future rate hikes. Obviously, consecutive rate hikes in a short span of time comes at a cost. 

      -Growth recovery will be at risk if interest rates rise too quickly and in such a short while. Growth recovery is still feeble. Will the MPC soften the tone of the language this time indicating smaller rate hikes ahead? Guidance statement will be key to watch.Policy guidance critical!

    • September 30, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

      No too many options before MPC!, says Dinesh Unnikrishnan, Editor-Banking & Finance, Moneycontrol

      ''No too many options before MPC!''

      -The outcome of this policy meet isn’t hard to predict—a rate hike is certain, only the quantum of the hike is debated.

      -For Shaktikanta Das and his colleagues at MPC, including the constant outlier Jayanth Varma, the decision this time is an easy one—effect another rate hike to beat the inflation beast.

      -In fact, that’s the only tool it has. Will Das and co stick to the ‘new normal’ 50 bps or space out a few smaller rate hikes? The former is likely, but Das has a penchant for surprises. You never know!

    • September 30, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

      RBI MPC: Catch Key Takeaways

    • September 30, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

      RBI may hold more repo auctions to ease liquidity, say bankers ahead of MPC meeting


      -The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to conduct more variable rate repo (VRR) operations to ease tightening liquidity in the banking system that has led to a surge in interbank call rates, bankers said ahead of the three-day monetary policy meeting. Liquidity in the banking system is tightening due to heavy outflow of funds for tax payments, increased credit demand and RBI selling dollars to stem the rupee fall, they said.


      -On September 22, the RBI conducted an overnight VRR operation worth Rs 50,000 crore, which saw bids of Rs 94,267 crore. The cutoff rate was at 5.58 percent. The repo rate, or the rate at which RBI lends to banks, is at present 5.40 percent.
       

    • September 30, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

      Yet another 50 bps rate hike likely today on inflation overhang: Moneycontrol Poll


      -The Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel is likely to increase the key policy rate by 50 basis points (bps) at its meeting as inflation continues to be the dominant theme in deliberations, shows a Moneycontrol poll of 20 economists.


      -If it happens, a 50 bps increase in the repo rate this week would be the fourth consecutive one since May. That would take the repo rate, at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks, to 5.90 percent – the highest level since April 2019 – from 5.40 percent currently.

    • September 30, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST

      RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates | Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the RBI Monetary Policy today on September 30, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!

