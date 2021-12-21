MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBI empanells CSB Bank to undertake banking business of central, state govts

This appointment will allow CSB Bank to undertake general banking business of the central and state governments which may be entrusted by the RBI, the bank said in a statement.

PTI
December 21, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender CSB Bank on Tuesday said it has been empanelled as an 'agency bank' by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to undertake general banking business of central and state governments.

This appointment will allow CSB Bank to undertake general banking business of the central and state governments which may be entrusted by the RBI, the bank said in a statement.

"As an agency bank of the RBI, CSB Bank is now authorised to enter into an agreement with different state governments and central government departments for businesses such as tax collections, pension payment, collection of stamp duty, etc.,” the bank said.

It will also enable CSB Bank to handle a broad range of transactions related to government business, such as tax deducted at source (TDS), goods and services tax (GST), stamp duty, registration, property tax, value-added tax and professional tax, it said further.

Narendra Dixit, head (retail banking) at CSB Bank, said, "This is a good opportunity for us to offer our services to different government departments. With our extensive network of 562 branches across the country, this appointment will ease the routes between government-related payment services and our customers.”

Close

Related stories

This facility shall provide the bank’s customers with an efficient path to conduct payments to the government from their existing account with CSB Bank, Dixit added.

The south-based private sector bank said it has been expanding its business by adding new product lines and increasing the distribution channel through physical and digital channels.

Over 85 per cent of the transactions in the bank are conducted through the digital mode, CSB Bank said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #CSB Bank #RBI #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Dec 21, 2021 03:57 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.