App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Credit Policy: Here are 10 key takeaways

Here are the key takeaways from the RBI credit policy announced on June 6.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Monetary Policy Committee has cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.75 percent. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point. The repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow from the central bank.

Here are the key takeaways from the policy meet:

- The MPC unanimously votes 6-0 for a rate cut, the second since its inception in October 2016

Close

- The RBI has changed its policy stance to accommodative from neutral. This means it sees scope to accommodate growth concerns by supporting efforts to boost demand and reinvigorate private investment

related news

- The RBI cuts its FY20 GDP growth forecast to 7 percent from 7.2 percent

- April to September FY20 GDP growth forecast cut to 6.4-6.7 percent from 6.8-7.1 percent

- September 2019 to March 2020 GDP growth forecast revised to 7.2-7.5 percent from 7.3-7.4 percent

- The central bank has raised its H1 FY20 consumer inflation estimate to 3-3.1 percent from 2.9-3 percent

- To issue draft for “on-tap” licensing of small finance banks by August-end

- To issue instructions on banks' leverage ratio before June 30

- Group on liquidity management framework expected to submit report by mid-July

- High-frequency indicators show service sector activity moderation

- To scrap RBI transaction charge for RTGS, NEFT systems

- To form committee to study    ATM charges, fees

- Repo rate slips to the lowest level since July 2010

- Inflation expectations of households unchanged for one-year horizon

- Risks to inflation outlook remain broadly balanced

- Headline inflation remains below target after pass-through of two rate cuts
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #Business #Economy #RBI #RBI credit policy #Shaktikanta Das

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.