RBI annual report: FPI investment in outstanding corporate bonds decline to Rs 1.04 lakh crore

FPI investment in outstanding corporate bonds decline to Rs 1.04 lakh cr as on March 2023: RBI annual report

Investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in outstanding stock of corporate bonds decreased to Rs 1.04 lakh crore at end-March 2023, from Rs 1.21 lakh crore a year back, shows the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annual report.

Consequently, utilisation of the approved limit by FPIs declined to 15.52 percent from 19.94 percent during the last one year. In 2022-23, primary corporate bond issuances increased in the domestic market, while overseas bond issuances moderated.

According to the report, domestic corporate bond issuances increased to Rs 7.6 lakh crore during 2022-23 from Rs 6 lakh crore during the previous financial year.

