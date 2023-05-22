RateGain – Will this SAAS player continue to outperform?

The company has several triggers ahead – leveraging RateGain’s strengths to restore Adara’s performance to its pre-Covid days, operating leverage benefit resulting in margin expansion, cross-selling and up-selling of several products, and a cash-rich balance sheet

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights RateGain reported strong earnings in Q4 FY23 Adara gives a push to revenue, reports decent operating margin Strong revenue and margin guidance for FY24 Company has high revenue visibility and cross-sale opportunities Open to M&A riding on strong balance sheet Earnings trajectory impressive, expect stock return to follow RateGain Travel Technologies (CMP: Rs 412 Market Cap: Rs 4,469 crore), the travel-focussed SAAS player, has ended the year on a strong note, thanks to the seasonally strong Q4 and the better-than-expected impact of the recent acquisition...