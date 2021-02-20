Rapido Rental: Running multi-point errands with a Bike Captain

Rapido Rental was recently launched in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur.

Traffic snarls can gobble hours. Multi-point errand running can be tedious and exasperating. Parking can destroy patience. It gets worse when it is a one-person shopping trip. If only we could grow wings and fly like birds - in a crowded city that’s often the shopper’s last wish. That wish has been granted. Kinda. Not wings but with Rapido Rental’s two-wheeler (2W) service launched recently in six Indian cities (Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur).

Rapido Rental is a first-of-its-kind multi-stop bike rental to cater to the needs of people who have to complete multiple tasks at different locations and want to avoid the hassle of multiple bookings and waiting for the ride to arrive.

It is a simple as downloading the Rapido app, booking your ride and doing a quick 1-hour 10-km shopping trip or a long 6-hour 60-km shopping, house hunting, errand-running trip with no hassle of re-booking or waiting charges. The Bike Captain wears no cape but his 400-gram safety shield looks like one and creates a safety barrier between the Captain and the pillion. The Captain also brings along a spare helmet, just in case the pillion does not have one.

“In the past few months, we have noticed a rising need for multi-stop, affordable and easily accessible ride among customers, especially our high-usage customers. With Rapido Rental, we aim to address the need of such users who have a use-case of multi-point travel. This can be a short stopover to pick a few things from a local shop to longer/multiple stops related to work or personal use-cases such as for comprehensive shopping, house hunting, etc.,” Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said on the launch of Rapido Rental.

This multi-point bike rental was conceived as a result of customer usage data analysis that derived the demand as a result of people resuming normal life and wanting to run errands in one go. Rapido launched a Minimal Viable Product (MVP) to validate the data and hypothesis and once the validation was received, Rapido Rental was launched in the initial Tier I cities.

Rapido Founders (left to right): Pavan Guntupalli, Rishikesh SR, Aravind Sanka.

Rapido Rental is the latest service offered by Rapido, India’s largest bike taxi platform which was founded in 2015 by Aravind Sanka, Rishikesh SR and Pavan Guntupalli. Today, Rapido is the third largest bike-sharing platform in the country with more than 25+ million app downloads and around 15 lakh Captains, serving over 10 million customers and 100 million rides so far. With a presence in almost 100 cities in the country, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Jaipur are the top cities for Rapido’s usage.

Verification of Bike Captains: “Rapido on-boards Captains after thorough verification and training. Anyone interested in joining Rapido has to go through training that also includes behavioural trainings. Their personal details and licence are carefully verified before the on-boarding is completed,” says Sanka.

Rapido Safety Shields: To ensure safety during the bike taxi ride, Rapido has introduced Safety Shield, a first-of-its-kind safety measure programme by a bike taxi player in the country. Weighing around 400 grams, the Rapido Safety Shield is a lightweight, PVC board that is attached to the Captain’s back like a rucksack or a backpack. To ensure adherence to COVID-19 SoPs, Rapido Rental has also introduced a cancellation policy where any customer or Captain can cancel the ride if the Customer or Captain is not wearing a mask. There is no cancellation fee.

Rapido Safety Shield, a first-of-its-kind safety measure programme by a bike taxi player in the country.

How does it work? Download the app on iOS/Android. Once the ride has been booked, details of payment and the bike captain appears on the homepage. If you do not own a helmet, do not fret. The captain carries an additional helmet for your use at no additional cost.

Rapido Local: If you do not have time pick/drop things, use Rapido Local, a person-to-person on-demand delivery service that is available in 71 cities across India. Through Rapido Local, customers can request intra-city pick/drop of food, groceries, medicine from or to another customer.

Rapido Auto: Available in 25 cities, Rapido Auto has on-boarded 69,500 Rapido Auto Captains so far.