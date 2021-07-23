Raj Kundra not co-operating with probe, claims videos are 'erotica, not pornography'

So far, the Mumbai Police has named Raj Kundra as the 'key conspirator' in the case involving the creation and publishing of pornographic videos via the 'Hotshots' app. [File image of Raj Kundra with Shilpa Shetty]

Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is “not co-operating” with the police investigation, sources told CNN-News18.

The sources said the investigative team of the Property Cell says Kundra is insisting that he “never produced any pornographic content and it was merely erotica”.

Officers who are part of the investigating team also said that nearly 2 TB of data, which they scoped during initial searches at Kundra’s office, is now “missing”.

They said that during initial searches "certain electronic evidence were taken into account”, and while they have recovered video clips, based on initial searches they believe 2TB of data has been deleted.

The report added that the team has sent the servers to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina, Mumbai.

Officers told the channel that when confronted with the 19 video clips and initial complaints from some of the victims, Kundra maintained that it was not pornographic content, but merely erotica.

Cops however say that the videos analysed are not in line with what Kundra said.

Meanwhile, another firm where Kundra is a director is also under the scanner of the Property Cell and searches have also been conducted there. Notably, Kundra’s mother-in-law (Shilpa Shetty's mother) was also a director in this particular company until last year, the report added.

This is the second firm under the scanner and investigators believe it is linked to the pornographic racket in some way.