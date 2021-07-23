MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Raj Kundra not co-operating with probe, claims videos are 'erotica, not pornography'

Officers who are part of the investigating team also said that nearly 2 TB of data, which they scoped during initial searches at Raj Kundra’s office, is now “missing”.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST
So far, the Mumbai Police has named Raj Kundra as the 'key conspirator' in the case involving the creation and publishing of pornographic videos via the 'Hotshots' app. [File image of Raj Kundra with Shilpa Shetty]

So far, the Mumbai Police has named Raj Kundra as the 'key conspirator' in the case involving the creation and publishing of pornographic videos via the 'Hotshots' app. [File image of Raj Kundra with Shilpa Shetty]

Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is “not co-operating” with the police investigation, sources told CNN-News18.

The sources said the investigative team of the Property Cell says Kundra is insisting that he “never produced any pornographic content and it was merely erotica”.

Officers who are part of the investigating team also said that nearly 2 TB of data, which they scoped during initial searches at Kundra’s office, is now “missing”.

They said that during initial searches "certain electronic evidence were taken into account”, and while they have recovered video clips, based on initial searches they believe 2TB of data has been deleted.

The report added that the team has sent the servers to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina, Mumbai.

Close

Related stories

Officers told the channel that when confronted with the 19 video clips and initial complaints from some of the victims, Kundra maintained that it was not pornographic content, but merely erotica.

Cops however say that the videos analysed are not in line with what Kundra said.

Meanwhile, another firm where Kundra is a director is also under the scanner of the Property Cell and searches have also been conducted there. Notably, Kundra’s mother-in-law (Shilpa Shetty's mother) was also a director in this particular company until last year, the report added.

This is the second firm under the scanner and investigators believe it is linked to the pornographic racket in some way.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #probe #pronography #Property Cell #Raj Kundra
first published: Jul 23, 2021 02:18 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.