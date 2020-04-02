App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways accepting bookings for passenger trains from April 15: Report

Railways will now “gradually” begin the passenger services from April 15, an official said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian Railways has started bookings for passenger trains from April 15 onwards as the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends on April 14, The Economic Times reported.

A senior government official said as per the report that bookings will be accepted by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) from April 15, “naturally when the lockdown is till April 14”, but added that passenger train operations may not resume entirely.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Passenger services were discontinued from March 22 till March 31, even before the lockdown was announced, but goods trains are operating as usual.

It will now “gradually” begin the passenger services from April 15, the official added.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on April 1 asked the railways to make supply services available on more routes for quick transportation of medicines, essential equipment, and foodstuff. Notably, around 9,000 goods trains are operating despite the lockdown on passenger trains.

The Ministry has said that special parcel trains are operational on eight routes and they plan to add another 20 across zones, as per the report.

Today is the ninth day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India stands at 1,834. The Union Health Ministry has said that 41 people have died due to the virus.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 08:59 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #Indian Railways #IRCTC #Piyush Goyal

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.