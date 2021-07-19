MC Insider: Who brokered the Punjab Congress peace, realty star’s homecoming, boardroom battle, IPO friction and more

PUNJAB PEACEMAKER

People think that Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh are the most eager for the Punjab tiff in the Congress to be resolved to their liking but there is another person who seems even more eager than them — Harish Rawat, who is in charge of the party in Punjab. Rawat, the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, wants the Punjab crisis to be over as soon as possible so that he can focus on his home state which goes to polls alongside Punjab in six months and this is where Rawat smells a real chance to become the chief minister again given the plight BJP finds itself in after having three CMs in the last 4.5 years. But far from being in Dehradun, Rawat is doing the rounds between 10, Janpath in Delhi and Chandigarh to try to bring the warring CM and Sidhu on the same page. He was even flown in a chopper by the party from Delhi to Chandigarh and back on Saturday to meet the CM. In his statements, Rawat has now said at least three times on various occasions that the matter will be resolved in 2-3 days but the deadline is always missed. This is slowly becoming a case of his mind being in Chandigarh but his heart being in Dehradun where there is an election also to be fought!

