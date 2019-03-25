App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prudential Holdings to sell up to 3.71% in ICICI Pru Life to raise Rs 1,600 cr

The sale offer will be open for non-retail investors on March 26 and close on the same day. For retail investors, the date has been fixed as March 27.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd plans to sell up to 3.71 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd to raise nearly Rs 1,600 crore. The offer for sale of shares by the promoter begins on Tuesday.

"Prudential Corporation Holdings (the seller) of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (the company) has submitted to BSE a copy of notice of offer for sell up to an aggregate of 37,330,397 equity shares (representing 2.6 per cent of the equity share capital of the company)... with an option to additionally sell up to 15,937,208 equity shares (representing 1.11 of the equity share capital)," ICICI Prudential Life said in a regulatory filing Monday.

The floor price for the sale has been fixed at Rs 300 apiece.

The sale offer will be open for non-retail investors on March 26 and close on the same day. For retail investors, the date has been fixed as March 27.

While ICICI Bank holds 52.87 per cent stake in the company, Prudential Corporation Holding Ltd has 25.82 per cent holding.

The remaining shareholding is of public, inclusive of financial institutions, corporate bodies and trusts.

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life closed at Rs 322.35 apiece on BSE, down 2.33 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #Business #ICICI Bank #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd #Market news #Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP Writes to EC Over ‘Police Interference’ After Abhishek Banerje ...

SC Collegium Recommends 16 Lawyers as Kerala, Karnataka and Bombay HC ...

Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Responding to 'How are You' in Six Languages is ...

Pakistani Man Living in India for 50 Years to Get Citizenship: MHA Tel ...

Apple Special Event 2019 Live: Video Streaming Service And Gaming Plat ...

IPL 2019 | Pant Will Win Many More Games for DC: Ponting

ED Leaking Probe details to Media to Embarrass Me, Robert Vadra Tells ...

Sumalatha Ambareesh Says Kumaraswamy Tapped Phone, Stationed IB Offici ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

Arun Jaitley calls Congress minimum income scheme 'bluff announcement' ...

General Elections 2019: India markets election tourism: forget the Taj ...

Wall Street opens lower as global growth fears persist

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Jet Airways shares jump 18% after Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal step ...

Oil prices hit by worries of sharp economic slowdown

Apple Special Event LIVE: Premium entertainment, news and gaming servi ...

In Manipur, repealing AFSPA takes a backseat as political leaders shif ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

Trumps hail Mueller report ruling out criminal collusion between presi ...

Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict ca ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't ho ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

IPL Live Score, RR vs KXIP in Jaipur: Mayank Agarwal departs for 22

Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar i ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate gro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.