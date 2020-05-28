Pro Masters Virtual: Join live summit with Prashant Shah on identifying next outperforming sector

Pro Masters Virtual are online summits designed to give our readers larger perspectives on important events and topics that have a bearing on their lives and consequently their investments through insightful conversations with leaders and experts.

"Identifying next outperforming Sector & Stocks using Technical Analysis" is one such event.

Prashant Shah is one of India's top practitioners of "Noiseless Charts". He is the founder of Definedge Solutions, which is into market analysis, software, training and research.

He is also author of two bestselling books - 'Trading Market - Point & Figure way' and 'Profitable Trading with Renko Charts'.

The event will go live on this page at 11 am on May 31.



