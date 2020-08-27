Pro Masters Virtual: Join live summit on September 1 at 5 pm with Saurabh Mukherjea on “How to benefit from consolidation of Profit Pool”

Thank you for being a part of MC Pro family. Join the Moneycontrol Pro Masters Virtual online summit on How to benefit from consolidation of Profit Pool.

The event will go live on this page at 5:00 pm on September 1 (Tuesday).

Pro Masters Virtual are online summits designed to give our readers larger perspectives on important events and topics that have a bearing on their lives and consequently their investments through insightful conversations with leaders and experts.

Saurabh Mukherjea is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Marcellus Investment Managers. Marcellus Investment Managers was incorporated in August 2018 and the firm’s application to conduct Portfolio Management Services was approved by SEBI in October 2018 and provides portfolio management service. He is the former CEO of Ambit Capital and played a key role in Ambit’s rise as a broker and a wealth manager. When Mukherjea left Ambit in June 2018, assets under advisory were $800mn.

Mukherjea was educated at the London School of Economics where he earned a BSc in Economics (with First Class Honours) and MSc in Economics (with distinction in Macro & Microeconomics).

In London, Mukherjea was the co-founder of Clear Capital and in 2007 he was rated by the Extel Survey as one of the top small cap analysts in the UK. In India, Mukherjea was rated as the leading equity strategist in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Asiamoney polls.

Mukherjea is a CFA charter holder and a SEBI registered investment advisor. In 2017, upon SEBI’s invitation, he joined SEBI’s Asset Management Advisory Committee. In 2019, he was part of the Expert Committee constituted by SEBI to update and upgrade the PMS regulations.

Mukherjea has written three bestselling books: Gurus of Chaos (2014), The Unusual Billionaires (2016) and “Coffee Can Investing: The low risk route to stupendous wealth” (2018).

Investors who wants to learn and understand concept of profit pool and what are the trends in revenue and profits across various industries should attend this webinar.

See you at Pro Masters Virtual!