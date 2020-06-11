Pro Masters Virtual: Join live summit on Friday, June 12 at 5 PM with Nooresh Merani on discovering the Big Movers and Losers using Price Volume Analysis

Thank you for being a part of the MC Pro family.

Join a live, virtual summit on the topic Discover Big Movers and Losers using Price Volume Analysis by Nooresh Merani, one of the most experienced traders and trainers on Dalal Street. The event, the sixth edition Moneycontrol Pro Masters Virtual, will go live on this page at 5:00 PM on Friday, June 12.

Pro Masters Virtual are online summits designed to give our readers larger perspectives on important events and topics that have a bearing on their lives and consequently their investments through insightful conversations with leaders and experts.

Why Look at Volumes?

Ideal Combination = Price Breakout and Volume Breakout

Most Dangerous & Prosperous Price Volume Setup

Price Volume Setups for Trade Idea Generation.

Short Term Price Volume Breakout with Examples

How to avoid Companies which can fall 80% and never come back looking at Delivery Volumes.

Pro users who will attend the event will find answers to the following vital topics, among others:

Know more about the trainer:

Nooresh Merani is an IT Engineer by qualification and Adviser/Trader/Analyst/Blogger/Educator by profession. Nooresh’s trading blog www.nooreshtech.co.in is one of the most popular technical analysis/trading platforms in India. For 15 years, he has been writing his Technical Views on Indian Equity Markets, Global Indices, Commodities and more, with a focus on turnaround points on Nifty/Sensex. He regularly offers advice on spotting some big moves in mid to small cap stocks. In his blog, he also often dives into the history of Indian Markets and provides regular updates on the current market.

Nooresh has trained more than 3,000 participants on Technical Analysis over the past 10 years. He has conducted training sections across Indian metros and other cities such as Indore, Surat, Ahmedabad, Pune. He is a regular face on business channels such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now and Bloomberg TV India. You can also catch him @nooreshtech on Twitter, where he is very active.

More details here: http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/about

Time Agenda 5:00–5:05 pm Opening note by Moneycontrol news anchor – Sakshi Batra 5:05-5:40 pm First session of the webinar by Nooresh Merani, Trader and Trainer, Founder Analyse India 5:40- 5:50 pm Questions and answers for first session 5:50–6:15 pm Second session of the webinar by Nooresh Merani, Trader and Trainer, Founder Analyse India 6:15– 6:30 pm Final question and answer session

See you at Pro Masters Virtual!

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy