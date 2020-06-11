App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pro Masters Virtual: Join live summit on Friday, June 12 at 5 PM with Nooresh Merani on discovering the Big Movers and Losers using Price Volume Analysis

In the sixth edition of MC Pro Masters Virtual, Nooresh Merani, veteran trader and trainer and founder of Analyse India, will unlock everything that you should know about volumes, including tips about companies one must avoid.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Add to Calendar

Thank you for being a part of the MC Pro family.

Join a live, virtual summit on the topic Discover Big Movers and Losers using Price Volume Analysis by Nooresh Merani, one of the most experienced traders and trainers on Dalal Street. The event, the sixth edition Moneycontrol Pro Masters Virtual, will go live on this page at 5:00 PM on Friday, June 12.

Pro Masters Virtual are online summits designed to give our readers larger perspectives on important events and topics that have a bearing on their lives and consequently their investments through insightful conversations with leaders and experts.

Close
Pro users who will attend the event will find answers to the following vital topics, among others:
  • Why Look at Volumes?
  • Ideal Combination = Price Breakout and Volume Breakout
  • Most Dangerous & Prosperous Price Volume Setup
  • Price Volume Setups for Trade Idea Generation.
  • Short Term Price Volume Breakout with Examples
  • How to avoid Companies which can fall 80% and never come back looking at Delivery Volumes.

Know more about the trainer:

related news

Nooresh Merani is an IT Engineer by qualification and Adviser/Trader/Analyst/Blogger/Educator by profession. Nooresh’s trading blog www.nooreshtech.co.in is one of the most popular technical analysis/trading platforms in India. For 15 years, he has been writing his Technical Views on Indian Equity Markets, Global Indices, Commodities and more, with a focus on turnaround points on Nifty/Sensex. He regularly offers advice on spotting some big moves in mid to small cap stocks. In his blog, he also often dives into the history of Indian Markets and provides regular updates on the current market.

Nooresh has trained more than 3,000 participants on Technical Analysis over the past 10 years. He has conducted training sections across Indian metros and  other cities such as Indore, Surat, Ahmedabad, Pune. He is a regular face on business channels such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now and Bloomberg TV India. You can also catch him @nooreshtech on Twitter, where he is very active.

More details here: http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/about

Here is the flow of the event:
TimeAgenda
5:00–5:05 pmOpening note by Moneycontrol news anchor – Sakshi Batra
5:05-5:40 pmFirst session of the webinar by Nooresh Merani, Trader and Trainer, Founder Analyse India
5:40- 5:50 pmQuestions and answers for first session
5:50–6:15 pmSecond session of the webinar by Nooresh Merani, Trader and Trainer, Founder Analyse India
6:15– 6:30 pmFinal question and answer session

See you at Pro Masters Virtual!

This webinar will be accessible to PRO subscribers only. If you aren’t a PRO user, click here to subscribe.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #calendar #GuruSpeak

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India lifts export ban on Trump-touted drug hydroxychloroquine

India lifts export ban on Trump-touted drug hydroxychloroquine

Competition hots up, Groww goes live with stock trading

Competition hots up, Groww goes live with stock trading

Remdesivir approvals expedited, but potential COVID-19 drug unlikely to be available this month

Remdesivir approvals expedited, but potential COVID-19 drug unlikely to be available this month

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.