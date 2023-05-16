PM Modi to inaugurate new parliament building on May 28

Narendra Modi

The new Parliament building is likely to be formally inaugurated by the end of this month. The inauguration of the new structure may tentatively take place on May 28, the same day on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath of office nine years back in 2014.

As per sources privy to the development, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new structure built at an estimated cost of Rs 970 crore.

However, as per media reports, the forthcoming Monsoon session, which is scheduled to begin in July, is not likely to be held in the new building.

There are speculations that a meeting of Speakers from Parliaments of G20 nations may take place in the new building later this year, as India has the G20 presidency for 2023, sources privy to developments said.

The triangular-shaped building’s construction started on January 15, 2021, and was to be completed by August 2022.

Built in an area of 64,500 square metres, the new four-storey building can house 1,224 MPs. The new Parliament building has three main gates, which have been named- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

The building will have separate entrances for MPs, VIPs and visitors. Another highlight of the building is the Constitution Hall, which has been built to showcase the democratic heritage of the country.

A copy of the original Constitution of India is learned to have been kept in the hall.

It also has a library, multiple committee rooms and dining rooms.

The new Parliament building will have portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and also of other prime ministers of the country.

A portrait of polymath Kautilya is learned to have been installed in the building along with a model of the wheel of Konark’s Sun Temple, news agency IANS quoted sources as saying.