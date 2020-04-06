App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | PM-CARES Fund raises Rs 6,500cr in a week; here are the biggest contributors

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM-CARES Fund.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On March 30, Reliance Industries was one of the earliest biggies to come forward and contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. It announced Rs 500 crore contribution to the PM-CARES Fund in addition to its multi-pronged on-the-ground fight against COVID-19. In addition, it announced Rs 5 crore each to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund and the Gujarat CM Relief Fund. While setting up a 100-bed hospital for coronavirus patients, the company has been manufacturing one lakh masks each day. It has also been providing PPE protective gears and food for those in need.
1/5

On March 30, Reliance Industries was one of the earliest biggies to come forward and contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. It announced Rs 500 crore contribution to the PM-CARES Fund in addition to its multi-pronged on-the-ground fight against COVID-19. In addition, it announced Rs 5 crore each to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund and the Gujarat CM Relief Fund. While setting up a 100-bed hospital for coronavirus patients, the company has been manufacturing one lakh masks each day. It has also been providing PPE protective gears and food for those in need.

On March 31, the company announced on Twitter that it was making a “humble contribution” of Rs 500 crore. “As always, we remain fully committed and united in the support to the nation,” it said. Tata Group, in collaboration with Tata Trusts, has pledged Rs 1,500 crore for the cause.
2/5

On March 31, the company announced on Twitter that it was making a “humble contribution” of Rs 500 crore. “As always, we remain fully committed and united in the support to the nation,” it said. Tata Group, in collaboration with Tata Trusts, has pledged Rs 1,500 crore for the cause.

On April 3, Aditya Birla Group contributed Rs 400 crore to the PM-Cares Fund as a part of its overall commitment of Rs 500 crore. In partnership with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, it also activated a 100-bed facility at Seven Hills Hospitals in Mumbai. Among other measures, the company also earmarker 200 beds in cities like Ujjain, Pune, Hazaribagh and Rayagada.
3/5

On April 3, Aditya Birla Group contributed Rs 400 crore to the PM-Cares Fund as a part of its overall commitment of Rs 500 crore. In partnership with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, it also activated a 100-bed facility at Seven Hills Hospitals in Mumbai. Among other measures, the company also earmarker 200 beds in cities like Ujjain, Pune, Hazaribagh and Rayagada.

On April 3, the company declared on LinkedIn that the Adani Foundation had contributed Rs. 100 Cr to the PM-CARES. Adani Foundation has contributed Rs. 5 crore to the Gujarat CM-Relief Fund and Rs 1 crore to the Maharashtra CM- Relief Fund as well.
4/5

On April 3, the company declared on LinkedIn that the Adani Foundation had contributed Rs. 100 Cr to the PM-CARES. Adani Foundation has contributed Rs. 5 crore to the Gujarat CM-Relief Fund and Rs 1 crore to the Maharashtra CM- Relief Fund as well.

On April 4, Radhakrishan Damani - the promoter of Avenue Supermarts that owns D-Mart - donated Rs 100 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. It also contributed another Rs 55 crore towards various state relief funds. Damani made the donation through group company Bright Star Investments.
5/5

On April 4, Radhakrishan Damani - the promoter of Avenue Supermarts that owns D-Mart - donated Rs 100 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. It also contributed another Rs 55 crore towards various state relief funds. Damani made the donation through group company Bright Star Investments.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 11:55 am

tags #coronavirus #Slideshow

most popular

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.