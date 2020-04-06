In pics | PM-CARES Fund raises Rs 6,500cr in a week; here are the biggest contributors

On March 30, Reliance Industries was one of the earliest biggies to come forward and contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. It announced Rs 500 crore contribution to the PM-CARES Fund in addition to its multi-pronged on-the-ground fight against COVID-19. In addition, it announced Rs 5 crore each to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund and the Gujarat CM Relief Fund. While setting up a 100-bed hospital for coronavirus patients, the company has been manufacturing one lakh masks each day. It has also been providing PPE protective gears and food for those in need.