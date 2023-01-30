English
    PM Benjamin Netanyahu to attend ceremony marking Adani Group's entry into Israel through Haifa port acquisition

    A consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Israel's Gadot Group won the tender in July last year to privatise the Port of Haifa in Israel for a staggering USD 1.18 billion.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File image: Reuters)

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend a ceremony here on Tuesday to celebrate the successful entry of the Adani Group in Israel through its acquisition of the Haifa port, which is being seen as a "strategic purchase" and probably the biggest foreign investment in this country in any sector.

    It completed the process of purchase on January 11 this year, following which upgradation work has been going on in full swing at the port. The Indian partner in the consortium holds 70 per cent of the stake while its local partner has 30 per cent.

    Gautam Adani, the Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group, will also attend the ceremony at Haifa Port Temporary Cruise Terminal in this northern coastal city of Israel on Tuesday.