Why a separate healthcare fund is a must for those living with Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s diseases

Coping financially with dreaded diseases

When Mumbai-based Shreya Sukumar’s (name changed) mother, 75-year-old Sukanya Sukumar, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease two years ago, it seemed like a bolt from the blue. Her family had no known history of this condition, and her mother had been managing the household chores independently until then. "We consulted the doctor after she complained of falls and loss of balance and then discovered that she, in fact, had been experiencing these symptoms for a while," says Sukumar.

Besides absorbing the shock of having been diagnosed with an ailment without any quick-fix cure, the Sukumar family had to brace themselves for recurring healthcare expenses that were bound to arise. "She has to go for her physiotherapy sessions regularly. Also, since she’s not able to manage household chores on her own, we have hired a cook and part-time help now," she says.

In the last two years, the change in circumstances has pushed up the family’s monthly expenses by Rs 20,000 per month, including medicines, doctor consultations, physiotherapy sessions, commuting, and the cost of hiring household help. "That’s the bare minimum. There are months when the expenses are even higher due to additional visits to the doctor and diagnostic tests," adds Sukumar.

Also read: How to choose a health insurance cover for your elderly parents

Plan for recurring therapy session fees

Being diagnosed with critical illnesses such as Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s can be devastating – not only for individuals themselves but also for their family members, as these are, at present, considered irreversible. That, however, does not preclude active treatment – several medicines and therapies can control the symptoms and make patients’ lives comfortable. Needless to say, they come at a significant cost.

According to Dr Maria Baretto, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorder Society (PDMDS), the cost of medication – drugs such as Syndopa, Pramipex, or Pacitane – for a Parkinson’s patient could be in the range of Rs 3,500-4,000 per month. Physiotherapy sessions could cost between Rs 600-1,500. The rates could vary depending on the place, complexity of condition, and physiotherapist’s expertise, among others.

"In India, the cost of drugs is relatively lower. However, I would think the cost of medication, depending on the severity, could go up to Rs 8,000-10,000 per month in some cases. This is because, besides Parkinson’s-specific medication, such patients would also be prescribed medicines for, say, constipation or lack of sleep," says neurologist Dr Pettarusp Wadia, who is associated with Mumbai-based Jaslok Hospital's movement disorder clinic. Such individuals are also likely to be on medication for other co-morbidities like diabetes or hypertension, pushing up the total medical expenses.

Also read: Critical illness standalone covers or riders: Which one to pick?

Physiotherapy sessions, which form an integral part of managing Parkinson’s, also need to be budgeted for. Rates for home visits are higher than fees charged at therapy facilities. "Therapy sessions would cost around Rs 20,000-25,000 a month. Likewise, speech therapy sessions could cost around Rs 10,000 a month," says occupational therapist Yogita Shendge, Founder, Yourtherapist, a mobility clinic in Mumbai.

In addition, the cost of travelling, doctor’s visits, diagnostic tests, hiring attendants, etc will also have to be factored in. "The prices vary as per the city, but based on our conversations with patients and family members we interact with, the monthly expenses can range from Rs 40,000 to Rs 70,000 in a city like Mumbai," says Dr Baretto.

Then, there would be one-time expenses such as a walker, wheelchair, commode chair for bathrooms, sturdy grab bars in the washroom, and so on. The annual expenses could be closer to a lakh of rupees.

Also read: Moneycontrol-Securenow Health Insurance Ratings: Know how to pick the right policy

Cost of caregivers, counselling for Alzheimer’s patients

Alzheimer’s is another disease that can have severe financial consequences for patients and their families. Take Mumbai-based Prajakta Pavaskar, 43, for example. Her mother, 70, has been undergoing therapy for Alzheimer’s for the last four years. "The therapy, medicine, and travel expenses work out to at least Rs 10,000 a month. It is indeed tough at times, but we’ve been able to manage somehow so far," she says.

According to Vidya Shenoy of the Alzheimer's & Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI), Alzheimer’s patients, depending on their health status, need to regularly consult neurologists, psychiatrists and physiotherapists.

"They may also need speech therapy, music therapy, and the services of an occupational therapist. Alzheimer’s is an irreversible disease, but if diagnosed early, the progression can be deferred. Though it is irreversible, these therapies can lead to improved lifestyles," says Shenoy, an integrative therapist and secretary-general of ARDSI's Mumbai chapter. Various therapy costs per session could be around Rs 600-2,000, depending on the level of care needed.

Insurance can cover hospitalisation, but not recurring therapy costs

A regular health insurance policy can come to your aid should cases of hospitalisation arise – say, due to a fall sustained by Parkinson’s patients owing to suboptimal control over their movements. If your employer offers corporate policy with parental coverage, ensure that you opt for it even if you have to pay or share the applicable premiums.

"A regular health policy covers hospitalisation as well pre/post hospitalisation expenses up to 60/90 days (depending on the policy offerings). This would cover physiotherapy, medication, and doctor visits during the period," says Nikhil Apte, Chief Product Officer, Product Factory (Health), Royal Sundaram General Insurance. However, beyond this period, regular physiotherapy will not be paid for unless your policy specifically covers outpatient department (OPD) expenses.

Also read: How to buy the best insurance cover for senior citizen parents

This is where a critical illness policy that covers several dreaded diseases, including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer's, could be of help. While they cannot be purchased after the diagnosis is made, if you are already covered, the claim will be paid. These are fixed-benefit plans that hand out a pre-agreed sum insured once the diagnosis is made.

Therefore, the payout can be used to buy essential equipment such as wheelchairs, customised beds, walkers, and so on. "The amount can also be used to pay off any debts, and even help you adjust to significant lifestyle changes," adds Siddharth Singhal, Business Head, Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com.

However, there is a hitch. "The insurance contract is annually renewable, and premiums can increase in line with age. So, at the age when people contract these ailments, it is possible that premiums would be prohibitively higher (even if you purchased the policy earlier)," says Apte. For example, under National Insurance’s critical illness policy, a 41-year-old individual will have to pay a premium of close to Rs 18,000 for a cover of Rs 10 lakh. However, this shoots up to around Rs 1.78 lakh for individuals in the age-group of 66-70 years.

If you can afford it, you can consider buying critical illness plans – the ones that specifically cover Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s - for yourself and your parents as soon as you can. "Look for critical illness policies covering the maximum number of critical diseases. However, sometimes the compensation may not be sufficient for maintenance if the illness lasts longer. So it is best to build a separate corpus for the purpose," says Pankaj Mathpal, Founder, Optima Money Managers.

Planning ahead the only solution

There is no easy way to deal with such a diagnosis of a loved one’s condition – emotionally or financially.

However, as soon as the diagnosis is clear, keep an eye on the future so that your loved ones get access to the best possible treatment. "These can be expensive. So ideally, if you have older parents, you must set aside at least Rs 10 lakh as a healthcare fund, over and above the emergency fund meant to cover regular expenses," says Preeti Zende, SEBI-registered investment advisor and Founder, ApnaDhan Financial Services.

However, creating such a corpus overnight is difficult. "We never prefer giving a thought to the possibility that our loved ones could fall seriously ill. So, many are overwhelmed when faced with huge medical bills. Ideally, if you have older parents or are closer to retirement yourself, start setting aside small amounts specifically to create a healthcare fund," she adds.