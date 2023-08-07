When fund managers leave, should investors follow?

Mutual Funds

The Rs 45 lakh crore Indian mutual fund sector has seen some personnel movements of late. On August 3, Union Mutual Fund announced that Harshad Patwardhan joined as chief investment officer (CIO). The position was lying vacant since Vinay Paharia left in November 2022 to join PGIM India Mutual Fund. Also, effective August 1, Rahul Goswami joined Franklin Templeton India AMC as CIO of fixed income. He moved from ICICI Prudential AMC. Also, when the schemes of IDBI MF were merged...