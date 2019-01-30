'Wealth is what we don’t see; time is the real wealth'

Curt Degerman spent his adult life collecting plastic cans from the trash bins. Being a ragpicker, he never paid even a single penny for a meal. He consumed whatsoever unconsumed food he found in the bins of restaurants. Neither he married. Nor he had a family of his own. Just lived a solitary life. For forty long years, he cycled across his town in Sweden, picked up cans and exchanged them with a recycling plant for money.

At the age of 60, when he died of heart attack, many believed that he left behind nothing. But it was far and away from the truth. A can collector had died as a secret millionaire. Everyone in the town was left to surprise.

The assets that he had built during his lifetime were beyond imagination. Stocks and mutual funds worth 8 million Swedish Krona. A bank account with deposits of 47,000 Krona. 124 gold bars worth 2.6 million Krona. And his own house where he lived. A wealth that no one could see.

But how could a ragman accumulate so much wealth? Was he a highly paid professional or business owner? No. Did he inherit any fortune? Not at all. And let me tell you that it's not even a lottery ticket that made him overly rich overnight.

If I happened to meet this guy for the very first time, the only fact I would accept that he was a mere ragpicker. What I would not see is his wealth of $1.4 million that he had passed on as a legacy to his only cousin who used to visit him occasionally. What I would not see is the investing acumen that he had acquired by reading financial stuff in a nearby library in his spare time. What I would not see is his conviction with which he continued holding his stocks even during the downturns.

Certainly, wealth is what we don’t see.

***

We often get impressed by the innumerable luxuries our counterparts enjoy. A house garage full of fancy motorbikes. A wardrobe full of branded garments. A Facebook timeline full of vacation pictures. Knowingly or unknowingly, we assume that a life full of materialistic things has to be nothing but wealthy.

When I was in my early 20s, I used to see my neighbours living a lavish lifestyle. Driving high-end cars. Wearing stamped clothes from head-to-toe. Holidaying every three months and so. All I believed was that these were the true symbols of being wealthy. That was how rich people lived. Without recognizing the value-eroding nature, I started judging their wealthy status based on the number of depreciating assets they own. But it was further from the truth.

Behind their flashy lifestyles, existed countless 100 percent consumed paychecks. Instant pleasurable moments that produced quick results were always preferred to delayed gratifications.

In 2017, The Pirates of Carribean movie star, Johnny Depp, sued The Management Company (TMG) for his financial troubles. The attorney representing TMG wrote: "Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford. Excessive splurges including $75 million on 14 residences. $18 million on a luxury yacht. And $30,000 per month on wine."

As I grew in age, I began to understand the genuine meaning of wealth. Wealth is the portion of paycheck that we put to work every month. Wealth is the financial or physical asset that we accumulate to achieve financial independence. Wealth is something that pays your own pocket, not your lender. And last but not the least, wealth is not a depreciating asset that we love to flaunt on social media.

One fine day, I was reading Morgan Housel's article: The Psychology of Money. As per the post, he states that investing is not only about the financial aspects. It’s about how people deal with their behaviour when it comes to money. As I read it further, it totally affirmed my perspective which I am trying to portray in this post.

One of the most important thoughts in his post that really makes sense is:

"Wealth is what you don't see. It's the cars not purchased. The diamonds not bought. The renovations postponed, the clothes forgone and the first-class upgrade declined. It's assets in the bank that haven’t yet been converted into the stuff you see."

Further, he adds:

"If you see someone driving a $200,000 car, the only data point you have about their wealth is that they have $200,000 less than they did before they bought the car. Or they're leasing the car, which truly offers no indication of wealth."

This pretty sums up the essence of this post.

***

I don't endorse the idea of living a life of a stooge. Surely, one must earn and enjoy the present. But this shouldn’t be done at the cost of ditching future goals. Child’s higher education can’t wait. Not even our retirement. But the instant gratifications really can. The moment we spend from our investment account to upgrade our Hatchback to a premium SUV or Crossover, we ensure that our wealth gets reduced by the same amount or even more when realized in terms of future returns.

"A key use of wealth is using it to control your time and providing you with options. Financial assets on a balance sheet offer that. But they come at the direct expense of showing people how much wealth you have with material stuff." - Morgan Housel

Shun the idea of flaunting fancy stuff. Cars. Jewelry. Frequent night-outs included. Stop competing with the neighbours. Try to imagine what you can't see. Build monetary wealth to buy real wealth – Time. Use it to explore other options beyond your workplace. Pursue something that you love doing the most. And if you can't figure something out, figure out how to figure it out.

As Jim Rohn has said: "Time is more valuable than money. You can get more money, but you cannot get more time."

Source: richifymeclub