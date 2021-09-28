MARKET NEWS

SEBI's investor charter to go live, to lay down investors' rights

SEBI’s investor charter to go live, to lay down investors’ rights

A separate charter will be applicable for stock exchanges and financial intermediaries.

Moneycontrol PF Team
September 28, 2021 / 08:07 PM IST

The investor charter that was proposed in Union Budget 2021-2022 with the aim of protecting investors from the misselling of financial products, was cleared for launch by the SEBI in its board meet on September 28, 2021.

The investor charter will include the rights and responsibilities of the capital market investors, as well as the dos and dont’s for investors.

SEBI has also created a separate investor charter for stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories; entities which together are known as market infrastructure institutions (MIIs).

This charter will also be applicable to the SEBI-registered intermediaries that play a role in channeling investor funds in capital markets, as well as other SEBI-regulated entities.

How will these charters help investors?

Close

Through these charters, investors will get information on the services provided to the investors by the entities, expected timelines on these services, as well as investor grievance redressal mechanism. The charters will also have other details.

Where can you find the charter?

The investor charter and charters of various intermediaries and entities will be put up on the SEBI website and on the websites of the intermediaries and entities.
Moneycontrol PF Team
Tags: #Investors #SEBI
first published: Sep 28, 2021 08:03 pm

