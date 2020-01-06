Reporter's Take | IRDAI issues guidelines to standardise insurance products

To eliminate confusion in the minds of consumers as far as purchasing insurance policies are concerned, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has launched a new product in 2020.

On January 2, the insurance regulator asked health and general insurers to offer products to cover the basic health needs of clients by offering them a minimum sum-insured of Rs 1 lakh and maximum of Rs 5 lakh.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Preeti Kulkarni to find out what are the developments on the insurance front.