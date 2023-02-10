Personal Finance: A boring bond, not worth ignoring 

Last week saw the premature redemption for Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB), series 1 for 2016-17, issued in August 2016. The redemption price has been set at Rs 5,717 per unit of SGB or for an equivalent of 1 gm gold. What does this mean for those who invested in this tranche, back in August 2016? The issue price for this series had been fixed at Rs 3119. If you had bought this bond, you would have been holding it for...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What’s spooking equity investors?
Feb 9, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MPC signals rate hike cycle not yet over, companies benefit from lower tax, mon...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers