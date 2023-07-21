English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Personal Finance: Don’t let emotions, ego come in the way of investing

    Taking the onus for your investments and being in charge of your emotions in financial decision-making are critical in wealth creation

    Kalpesh Ashar
    July 21, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
    Personal Finance: Don’t let emotions, ego come in the way of investing

    Stay clear of fin(mis)fluencers on social media promising dreamy returns. This is a trend that even the regulators are cautioning investors about. Seek professional advice

    Many of us would have heard the legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s song “Zindagi ka safar hai ye kaisa safar, koi samjha nahin, koi jaana nahin’, a song on how intriguing the journey of life is. Replace the word ‘zindagi’ with ‘equity markets’ and you will realise that an investor’s journey in equity markets is equally intriguing! It is known that the uncertainty and volatility associated with equity markets trigger investor emotions. Expectations of earning high returns in a short time,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Is there a method to the market madness?

      Jul 20, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Pro Panorama: Polycab India plugs into growth circuit, making sense of skip-hike Fed cycle, Tata’s price...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers