Personal Finance: Don’t let emotions, ego come in the way of investing

Stay clear of fin(mis)fluencers on social media promising dreamy returns. This is a trend that even the regulators are cautioning investors about. Seek professional advice

Many of us would have heard the legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s song “Zindagi ka safar hai ye kaisa safar, koi samjha nahin, koi jaana nahin’, a song on how intriguing the journey of life is. Replace the word ‘zindagi’ with ‘equity markets’ and you will realise that an investor’s journey in equity markets is equally intriguing! It is known that the uncertainty and volatility associated with equity markets trigger investor emotions. Expectations of earning high returns in a short time,...