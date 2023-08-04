Personal Finance: As equities rally, should you take the FII bait?

equity

Highlights: FIIs inflows have surged into Indian equities on optimism around growth US rate hike outlook prodding foreign investors to look for risk capital FIIs are agile and can switch markets easily unlike domestic investors Increased India investment is diversification for FIIs but concentration for domestic investors Market valuations fully price in corporate earnings growth, have little room for error After five consecutive months of buying, foreign institutional investors (FII) have added Rs 76,700 crore worth in the Indian stock market, till July 2023....