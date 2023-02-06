English
    Opinion: 5 reasons why Budget 2023 will push India’s growth story, despite global gloom

    With an increased focus on capital creation, housing recovery, green initiatives, consumption boost and fiscal prudence, Budget 2023 puts the nation on a sustainable path of economic growth and development.

    Trideep Bhattacharya
    February 06, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
    Trideep Bhattacharya, CIO-Equities, Edelweiss AMC

    The Union Budget ahead of elections is always an event for financial markets, which fear that the finance minister may choose to go for populist announcements, and fiscal prudence may take a back seat. However, the Budget 2023 presented by Nirmala Sitharaman has been a landmark one which remained prudent but also paved the path for strong economic growth in the near future. And there are reasons to believe that this ‘Panchamrit’ Budget, though appears a non-event in terms of the absence of big-bang announcements, will go a long way as a propeller of India’s growth story. Let us understand five key enablers of the Union Budget 2023:

    Increased focus on capital creation

    Capital expenditure, a key variable tracked in a growth economy, is proposed at 3.3 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product, or at Rs 10 lakh crore. Just to put it in context, this is three times what was allocated for capital expenditure in FY2019-2020. The Indian government’s policy response to the economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic was centred on public expenditure. And this year’s 33 percent increase indicates better times ahead for infrastructure, capital goods, Railways and defence sectors in India.

    Increased focus on a housing recovery