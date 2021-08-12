business Nithin Kamath of Zerodha says true financial freedom is about acquiring skills first, than money In the run-up to Independence Day, Moneycontrol’s Kayezad E. Adajania caught up with Nithin Kamath, founder and chief executive officer of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage house. Kamath started trading in equity shares from a young age of 17. But inexperience, stock mark volatility and debt didn’t deter him from toiling hard to eventually become debt-free. In 2010, he and his brother Nikhil founded Zerodha, which today has become India’s largest stock brokerage house in India. In this video, Kamath talks about: - How he achieved his financial freedom - Why excessive and unnecessary debt can financially ruin you - Why it is more important to make money work for you, than just earning money - Why it is important to acquire skills to be truly financially independent