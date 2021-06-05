Income tax returns: Here's how you can file IT returns from your mobile phone

As per the income tax law, individual taxpayers filing ITR-1 or 4 are required to file their return for the previous financial year (2020-21), which ended March 2021, by July 31, 2021.

One can use his/her mobile phone to file an Income tax return or ITR filing. The income tax department of India informed about the development from its official Twitter handle saying the income tax e-filing portal 2.0 will have an all-new mobile app as well.

The income tax department claimed that the new IT return e-filing portal and the new mobile app will be easy to use for taxpayers. It will enable taxpayers to gather information like ITR form, pre-filled income tax details, Saral income tax facility, etc.

The mobile app facility will be rolled out on June 7, 2021, along with the new ITR e-filing portal.

The income tax department is working on compliance check utility as well. While replying to a query of a taxpayer, the income tax department said, "The ‘Compliance Check Utility’ for deductors/collectors for determining the applicability of section 206AB/206CCA (including bulk mode) is under development and will be made available soon."

For further information to the income taxpayers, all important features of the income tax portal available on the desktop will be made available on the income tax mobile app as well. The income tax mobile app will be enabled subsequently for full anytime access on a mobile network.