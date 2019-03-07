App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hedge your wealth against physical damage risks with insurance

A large proportion of people who have own damage motor insurance are not aware of a few critical add-ons. For instance, zero depreciation is a highly recommended cover

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Abhishek Bondia

The other day, I met with a tech-enabled wealth management firm. Its platform allows an individual to track his or her financial assets and liabilities. The platform can extrapolate past track record to show potential wealth accumulation at a later date. This enables a user to adjust current savings and expenses to achieve financial goals.

I liked the platform for its ease of use. Many individuals, whose finances are in disarray, will benefit. The thing I struggled with was the manner of projections. The projections were a straight line. I pointed this out to the wealth manager and suggested a third dimension, risk. Especially those risks that can disrupt income or destroy assets. A few of these risks could be hedged with insurance.

I don’t want to be a harbinger of doomsday. But you would agree that bad things do happen, even to good people. Now, one should always hope for the best and work towards a bright future.

related news

However, optimism should not be a substitute for preparedness against bad luck. There are some risks that are difficult to hedge, for example, a recession. Then there are a few that you can prepare for. If a risk can be outsourced, why shouldn’t it be? Good investment managers generally worry about the price of risk. They adjust the variables to optimise the risk-reward situation. Seldom does a sound investment manager ascribes zero probability to possible risks.

Ironically, during financial planning, much attention goes to factors that seem probable but un-addressable. And, less attention to risks that seem remote but addressable.

Residential homes are a good example. Coffee conversations revolve around price trajectory, construction quality and level of supply and demand in the market. Generally, people do not plan for a cylinder blast in the neighbour’s kitchen or an earthquake.

Considering that a city like Delhi gets about 63 fire calls and two earthquake tremors every day, you cannot avoid these situations. But, if you have a fire insurance for your home, you can ease the financial stress caused due to such an incident. You do not even need to buy insurance for the full value of the house, but only the reconstruction cost.

A 2,500 sq. ft mid-luxury house with an average construction cost of Rupees 4,000 per sq. ft will have a sum assured of Rs 1 crore. The annual premium for basic fire insurance for Rs 1 crore sum assured is less than Rs 4,000, excluding taxes. If you take a ten-year policy, premium would be less than Rs 15,000, excluding taxes.

Personal accident insurance is another example. A cousin was recently returning back home with her children after receiving them from the school bus. A car in the reverse mode rolled over her feet. Her ankle was fractured for which she had to undergo surgery. She was confined to six weeks of bed rest post-surgery. Apart from hospitalization expenses, which were covered under her health insurance, she suffered several out-of-pocket expenses.

She missed her work, got additional attendant help, and bought a few equipments to support her movements. A personal accident policy would have covered this expenditure. Depending on the disability type, permanent or temporary, and extent, partial or total, the plan pays a lumpsum. Rs 25 lakh coverage for personal accident insurance cost about Rs 3,000, excluding taxes.

Even if you consider the part-mandatory motor insurance, it is substantially underinsured or uninsured. Motor insurance has two components, own damage and third-party liability. The latter is mandatory.

Own damage covers loss to your car by accident or theft. The third party covers legal compensation payable to the third party due to damage caused by your car.

Estimates suggest that between 25 percent to 40 percent of vehicles on the road are plying without the mandatory third party liability insurance. The number of vehicles without own damage insurance is likely to be higher. A large proportion of people who have own damage motor insurance are not aware of a few critical add-ons. For example, zero depreciation is a highly recommended cover.

While settling claims of repairs, insurers deduct depreciation for the period for which the parts have been used. This leads to major deductions for plastic parts. A zero-depreciation add-on ensures that such a deduction is not made. Zero depreciation costs about Rs 4000 for a car worth rupees five lakhs.

Fred Rogers, a distinguished US TV presenter, once defended budget allocation for his program before a US Senate committee. In his case, he described how his program helped viewers develop emotional abilities. He emphasized the need for individuals to have “the good feeling of control” when things don’t go as per plan. This control comes from the assurance that one can start over. That speech gave goosebumps to the senator and earned him $20 million approval. Insurance can be that reset button that gives financial resilience when things go wrong.

I had used these examples to illustrate my point to the wealth management firm but was rebutted with a more practical difficulty. Several clients see these insurances as an avoidable expense. And, a push from the wealth manager is often perceived negatively and driven by vested interest. That is unfortunate because not buying these low-cost insurances is really the client’s loss.

The author is Co-founder, securenow.in.
You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 02:16 pm

tags #insurance #personal finance

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

More Electric Vehicles in Pipeline, Not Just for Fleet but Also for Pr ...

Sona Mohapatra Not Happy with Salman Khan on Her Timeline, Requests Tw ...

India vs Australia | #YourCallonCN - Should Rahul Open the Batting Ins ...

These Microscopic Jacquemus Bags at Paris Fashion Week are Huge on Mem ...

Here Are The Radar Systems Used by Indian Armed Forces: INDRA, RAJENDR ...

India Lose Sixth Consecutive T20I as England Seal Series

Naga People Never Asked India for Its Land, Says Chairman of Rebel Gro ...

India Wants to Keep Iran Oil Purchases at 300,000 bpd in Extended Waiv ...

Chidambaram Cites Nixon-Era Pentagon Papers to Demand Publication of R ...

'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

Unpacking row over IAF strikes in Balakot, satellite data: Unless Indi ...

Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Women who broke silence over abuse and ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15: All you need to know about this art ...

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.