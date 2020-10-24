GSTR-9 filing date for FY19 extended to December 31

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has extended the deadline for filing GSTR-9 for FY19 to December 31, 2020.

"It has been decided to extend the due date for filing Annual Return (FORM GSTR-9/GSTR-9A) and Reconciliation Statement (FORM GSTR-9C) for Financial Year 2018-19 from 31st October 2020 to 31st December 2020," CBIC said in a statement.

CBIC said it extended the deadline for filing the above Goods and Services Tax Returns (GSTR) forms in view of the COVID-related business disruptions.

All registered assessees are expected to file and submit GSTR-9, which is an annual returns form.

GSTR-9C is a reconciliation statement between the annual returns filed in GSTR-9 and the taxpayer's audited annual financial statements.

Filing GSTR-9/GSTR-9A for FY19 is optional for taxpayers with an aggregate turnover of less than Rs 2 crore. Form 9C is optional for taxpayers with an aggregate turnover of up to Rs 5 crore.