First job, first paycheck? Now set the money agenda for years ahead

A few simple money hacks can put you on the path to achieving financial independence and help meet financial goals such as further studies some years down the line, buying a car or a two-wheeler or even taking an international holiday.
Put aside something, every month
Spend some, but also save some. Financial planners recommend that you try to put aside around 30-40 percent of your monthly take-home paycheck. These are your savings.
But what to do with them?Start a systematic investment plan into at least 2-3 mutual fund (MF) schemes.
Khushii Arora, 23, who works with a fintech firm, moved out of her parents' house two months back. While she was able to invest 70 percent to 80 percent of her salary while staying at home, it has been cut to 15 percent to 20 percent while being away. Yet, for Arora, it is important to save some.
“Keep your retirement goal in mind as well,” says Vishal Dhawan, Founder and CEO, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. This might sound too premature but most experts recommend saving a little every month for retirement. This also helps if you wish to retire early from your job and say, start something on your own.
“Enjoy your present too. Don’t compromise on it to save for the future because these young years will never return as well,” says Gajendra Kothari, MD and CEO, Etica Wealth.
Get your insurance in place
“I am looking into the kind of insurance I should have (health or life or both) and plan to buy a policy (or two),” says Kritin Syal, 22, who is working with a consulting firm.
If you have financial dependents, a life insurance cover is also required. Make sure you buy a pure term cover; not the one that comes with an investment plan or promises to give you back money during your lifetime.
Build an emergency fundYou want that car that you’ve been saving up for, right? Or that international holiday you’ve been eying for. Make sure you do not touch the pot of money you’ve been so carefully building for it, SIP by SIP. But what happens if there is an emergency?
“Use liquid funds or bank deposits to accumulate this emergency corpus,” says Kothari.
Plan your tax savings wellCome December and January and you will need to do your income-tax planning.
But don’t pick your investments randomly. “Align your tax planning with your long-term goals,” says Harshvardhan Roongta, Principal Financial Planner, Roongta Securities Pvt Ltd. Like saving through an Equity linked saving scheme (ELSS) helps one save for long-term goals like retirement and provides tax benefits, he explains. And avoid insurance-cum-investment products because “someone else told you to do so,” he adds.
What else?
Avoid debt traps. It’s good to have a credit card. Malhan says he has a credit card from the same bank where he has a salary bank account. His choice was boosted because the card offers him discounts on purchases of Apple products. But for scores of first-time earners like Malhan, it is crucial to not fall into debt traps and make purchases just because your cards offer discounts and cashbacks.
Avoid investing in cryptocurrencies for now. Read up first. Understand what they are and if you still insist do not invest more than five percent of your overall investment corpus in cryptocurrencies.