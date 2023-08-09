Equity fund inflows dip 12% in July, SIPs top Rs 15,000 crore for first time

Inflows into open-ended equity mutual funds had jumped 167 percent to Rs 8,637 crore in June 2023.

While inflows into open-ended equity mutual funds dried out 12 percent to Rs 7,626 crore in July, large-cap funds continued to grapple with outflows, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on August 9.

Mutual fund investors remained disciplined in their investment approach as investments via Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) topped the Rs 15,000 crore for the first time even.

The SIP book stood at Rs 15,245 crore for the month of July compared with Rs 14,734 crore in June.

The net inflows into equity funds were also driven by five new fund offers, which cumulatively collected net assets worth Rs 3,011 crore during July.

Despite the marginal fall in equity fund investments, inflows have remained in the positive territory for the 29th month in a row in July amid a bull run in the equity markets. In July, the BSE benchmark Sensex scaled 2.80 percent, while NSE Nifty 50 climbed 2.94 percent.

Indian investors have been investing in both mid-cap fund and small-cap categories since a couple of years. The last time these funds suffered net outflows was in February and September 2021, respectively.

“The drop in net inflow in July from June could be attributed to some investors booking profit with markets trading near all time highs. Some investors would have also chosen to stay on the sidelines and wait for some rationalization to set in before they invest,” said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India.

In the fixed income market, inflows into debt funds jumped over four times to Rs 61,440 crore in July. Liquid and Money Market Funds saw net inflows of Rs 51,938 crore and Rs 8,608 crore, respectively.

Earlier in June, inflows into open-ended equity funds had jumped 167 percent to Rs 8,637 crore amid a steady rise in the stock markets.

Thanks to the surge in debt-fund-bound investments, open-ended mutual funds saw net inflows of Rs 82,467 crore, a 63-fold spike over net inflows of Rs 1,296 crore in June.

The overall assets under management (AUM) of open-ended mutual funds increased 4.50 percent to Rs 46.11 trillion in July from Rs 44,12 trillion in the previous month.