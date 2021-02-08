MARKET NEWS

EPFO introduces electronic facility for principal employers to view compliances

EPFO informed all the concerned people about the electronic facility for principal employers.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
Representative Image

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced an electronic facility for principal employers, which makes it easier for them to view the EPF compliances of their contractors.

EPFO, on its official Twitter handle, informed all the concerned about this facility for the principal employers.

Who is a principal employer?

The owner or occupier or manager is considered a principal employer in a factory. The person who is in control and supervision of the establishment or company will be the principal employer in an establishment or a company. The principal employer is the one who employs contract labour through a contractor.

EPFO has introduced a facility for interlinking of principal employers with respective contract employers for effective compliance.

What is this facility?

This application is an online facility available on the website of EPFO for the principal employers to upload work orders/outsourced job contracts/contract workers related information directly with a motive to provide effective e-governance system in the compliance set up and enhance the coverage to extend provident fund benefits to eligible employees.

How to register?

  1. There are two categories for the Registration of principal employers-

    Establishments already registered with EPFO through establishment Code and Mobile Number.-Government Organizations / Institutions / Departments not registered with EPFO through PAN and Mobile Number.

    2. Completion of data entry related to contract employers by principal employers.

    The regulatory body has made checking of balance easier from the comfort of home for regular EPFO subscribers. Check PF balance using SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App are the ways through which EPFO subscribers can do so.


Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Economy #EPFO #personal finance #PF
first published: Feb 8, 2021 01:16 pm

