EPFO introduces electronic facility for principal employers to view compliances

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced an electronic facility for principal employers, which makes it easier for them to view the EPF compliances of their contractors.

EPFO, on its official Twitter handle, informed all the concerned about this facility for the principal employers.

Who is a principal employer?

The owner or occupier or manager is considered a principal employer in a factory. The person who is in control and supervision of the establishment or company will be the principal employer in an establishment or a company. The principal employer is the one who employs contract labour through a contractor.

EPFO has introduced a facility for interlinking of principal employers with respective contract employers for effective compliance.

What is this facility?

This application is an online facility available on the website of EPFO for the principal employers to upload work orders/outsourced job contracts/contract workers related information directly with a motive to provide effective e-governance system in the compliance set up and enhance the coverage to extend provident fund benefits to eligible employees.