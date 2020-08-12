172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|business-insight-implications-of-sc-judgement-on-womens-rights-over-real-estate-5689511.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Implications of SC judgement on women's rights over real estate

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what are the implications of the judgement by the apex court

Moneycontrol News

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra ruled that a Hindu woman’s right to property is by birth.

The verdict has settled the issue on the effective date of the 2005 amendment by laying no relevance on the date of birth of the daughter or the date of death of the father.

Legal experts have welcomed the move to grant equal rights for women.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what are the implications of the judgement by the apex court.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 06:19 pm

tags #business insight #India #investing #Real Estate #video

