Business Insight | Implications of SC judgement on women's rights over real estate

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra ruled that a Hindu woman’s right to property is by birth.

The verdict has settled the issue on the effective date of the 2005 amendment by laying no relevance on the date of birth of the daughter or the date of death of the father.

Legal experts have welcomed the move to grant equal rights for women. Close

