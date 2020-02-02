Budget 2020 | Is the new income tax regime impractical?

The new tax regime introduced in Budget 2020 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has left many puzzled on whether they should remain with the old regime or make a switch.

While it is difficult to make a generic choice for every individual as savings preferences differ, Moneycontrol’s Assistant Executive Editor (Personal Finance) Kayezad Adajania gets in conversation with Homi Mistry, Partner at Deloitte India to understand the fineprint of the new tax regime.