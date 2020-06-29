App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Employees can now claim exemption on conveyance, travel allowance under new tax regime

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has now amended income tax rules to allow employees to avail certain exemptions

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Are you planning to opt for the new tax regime announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2020? If yes, here is some news for you.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has now amended income tax rules to allow employees to avail certain exemptions. It has allowed employees to claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance received from employers. So, which allowances are exempt from the new tax regime and what it means for taxpayers?

Watch the video to find out.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
