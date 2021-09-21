MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Are funds that invest in gold mining companies a good proxy for the yellow metal?

Shares of gold mining companies move with the equity markets more than gold prices, especially in the short run

Nikhil Walavalkar
September 21, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

The DSP World Gold Fund’s (DWGF’s) net asset value (NAV) has fallen by 26 percent over the past one year (as per Value Research data). Curiously, DSP Mutual Fund has released a note saying that this is a good time to invest in the scheme. Buying low and selling high may be a sound strategy, but there is a twist in the tale. Gold prices have fallen by just about 10 percent over the past year. Is DWGF still a good bet?

Patchy performance

International gold prices have been under pressure. But DWGF doesn’t buy gold the way gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) do. It buys equity shares in companies that mine gold. DWGF invests its entire corpus in BlackRock’s Fund – World Gold Fund (BWGF). DWGF’s size was Rs 851 crore as of August 2021.

Its performance has been patchy. The scheme has delivered 2.41 percent over the past five years, as per Value Research. It has declined in value during seven out of 12 calendar years.

Close

Related stories

Fund house’s sales call

A correction in prices is often a good time to buy gold, says the fund house in its note. “The current crack in gold prices can appear to be a correction in a longer bull market over the next few years and may move towards $2500-$2800 over time.”

The update note also pointed out factors such as higher-than-normal levels of inflation, central bank gold purchases and investment demand that should be supportive of gold prices.

Improved economic outlook, prospects of central bank tightening will prove to be headwinds. But uncertainty on growth, inflation and other risks to the economic cycle will support gold investment. Investors can buy on dips.

Also read: Opinion: Why should investors buy gold on dips, in 2021?

The update further points out that the parent fund – BWGF’ portfolio companies are available at record dividend yields while the profitability is the best in last three decades and balance sheets are also in healthy shape. Price to earnings multiple stands at 13 compared to long-term average of 18, the note adds.

Gold or gold mining companies?

The demand for bullion gold and jewellery has been subdued. As COVID-19 recedes, households are expected to gradually build their savings and, may be later, buy gold.

“India and China are the largest consumers of gold. If we see a strong economic recovery in these two countries, then it can propel the consumption demand for gold and thereby gold prices,” says Shyam Sekhar, Chief Ideator, ithought Advisory.

If the gold prices rise, then gold miners’ profits increase. Valuations may expand and attract investors.

Sahil Kapoor, Head of Products and Market Strategist, DSP Mutual Fund says, “An investment in this scheme can be considered with a two to three years’ view. Investors should ideally stagger their investments to reduce timing risk.”

Over the past 10-year period, DWGF has actually lost two percent. But gold prices have fallen by 4 percent. In the last three years, gold prices rose 14 percent and Quantum Gold ETF’s NAV increased about 14 percent. But DWGF outperformed and was up 17 percent.

Even if you are bullish on the gold prices, you should keep in mind that investing in gold and gold miners are two different things. Gold mining funds also carry risks associated with equity markets. “Shares of gold mining companies move with the equity markets more than the gold prices, especially in the short run,” says a fund manager who did not wish to be named.

Consider DWGF only after you are well-diversified. But if you wish to use gold as a hedge, stick to sovereign gold bonds if you are okay with the lock-in period. Opt for a gold ETF or gold savings fund, if you want the flexibility to withdraw at any time.
Nikhil Walavalkar
Tags: #Gold #invest #Mutual Funds
first published: Sep 21, 2021 09:24 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.