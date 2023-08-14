Pennar Industries bags orders worth Rs 702 crore across business verticals

Pennar Industries' net profit jumped 54.9% in Q1FY24

Engineering major Pennar Industries has bagged orders cumulatively worth Rs 702 crore across its key business verticals, a regulatory filing stated on August 14.

In the pre-engineered buildings (PEB) category, the company has won orders from top firms including Tata Electronics, SKB Builders, Anthea Pharma, Powertech, Godrej Boyce, Radiant Vyapaar, Revolve and Indospace.

Hyderabad-based Pennar has also secured orders from Ashok Leyland, Yamaha, Emerson, Endurance and Hydraulics, among others, in the ICD business vertical, a media release said.

In the railways business, the company has added ICF, Rites, Orienteal, Wabtec, SCR, ECR, Titagarh, Daneili and Texmaco to its list of clients.

In the steel segment, the entities that have issued orders to Pennar include Tata Power, Saint Gobain, Waree, Thermax, VECV, IFB Industries, Johnson Lifts and Bimetal Bearings, among others.

Pennar has also bagged orders in the tubes business vertical from an array of companies including ALF Engineering, Kirloskar Toyota, Hindalco, Oriental Electrical, LMW and Nash Industries, among others.

"The above orders are expected to be executed within the next two quarters," the release noted.

In the quarter ending June 2023, Pennar had reported a net profit of Rs 21.81 crore, which was 54.9 percent higher as against Rs 14.08 crore posted in the year-ago period. The company's total income during the quarter came in at Rs 760.68 crore, up 7 percent from Rs 711 crore clocked in corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Pennar's scrip settled at Rs 86.62 on the BSE in the trading session on August 14, marking a marginal jump of 0.2 percent against the previous day's close.