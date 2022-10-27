English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    PE firm Jashvik Capital announces first close of its $350 million maiden fund

    The firm invests in profitable growth businesses in the healthcare, pharma and consumer sectors in India

    Debangana Ghosh
    October 27, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Healthcare and consumer-focussed private equity (PE) firm Jashvik Capital on October 27 announced the first close of its maiden $350 million fund, which was launched in July this year.

    The firm invests in profitable growth businesses in the healthcare/pharma and consumer sectors in India.

    Naresh Patwari, Founder of Jashvik Capital, said, “We are grateful for the trust and confidence our limited partners have placed in us. India presents an attractive option for investors globally. We are likely to be the fastest-growing large economy for at least the medium term, if not longer. The policy framework is stable and continually improving."

    "Businesses are feeling confident about the future and willing to invest for growth. If we are buying in the next 1-2 years, we will likely see margin expansion by the time we look to exit. Finally, as India PE continues to mature, the quality and depth of liquidity options will continue to improve on a strong baseline. It is an exciting time for Indian private equity,” he noted.

    “India has a large number of small and medium-sized businesses that are resilient, profitable and growing and that have stood the test of time. We have an opportunity to invest into these businesses and strengthen and scale them meaningfully,” Patwari added.

    Close

    Related stories

    An India-focussed fund, Jashvik Capital made a couple of high-level appointments in August. Anil Matai, former CEO of Novartis Pharma India and Managing Director of Zydus Healthcare, and Vijender Singh, former CEO of Metropolis Healthcare, joined the company as operating partners.
    Debangana Ghosh
    Tags: #Jashvik Capital #Naresh Patwari #Private equity
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 04:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.