you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Passenger vehicle sales decline for 10th straight month; down 31.57% in August

Domestic car sales were down 41.09 percent to 1,15,957 units as against 1,96,847 units in August 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) released on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
India's domestic passenger vehicle sales fell for the tenth straight month in August, declining 31.57 percent to 1,96,524 units from 2,87,198 units in the year-ago period.

Motorcycle sales last month declined 22.33 percent to 9,37,486 units as against 12,07,005 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in August declined 22.24 percent to 15,14,196 units compared to 19,47,304 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 38.71 percent to 51,897 units in August, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 23.55 percent to 18,21,490 units from 23,82,436 units in August 2018, it added.

In fact, all vehicle categories witnessed decline in sales during the month.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 11:35 am

tags #Business #Companies

