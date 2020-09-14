Live now
Sep 14, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | Lok Sabha adjourned, will reassemble after an hour
The 18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament is being held amid unprecedented precautionary measures against COVID-19 due to a continuing spike in cases.
The 18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament began from today (September 14) under the shadow of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The session is being held amid many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day, entry only to those having a negative COVID-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks during the session. Barring on the first day, Rajya Sabha will convene in morning shift from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening shift from 3 pm to 7 pm. It will continue till October 1. For the Monsoon Session, the government has listed 38 new legislations for consideration and passage including 11 bills replacing ordinances. There are also 20 other bills pending in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. The issues of ongoing standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), government's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the session with the opposition demanding a discussion on them. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Issues likely to dominate the session
18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament to begin today
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla starts House proceedings with obituary references to the passing away of eminent personalities, including former President Pranab Mukherjee, and other members of the Parliament. House adjourned for one hour.
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes the courage of soldiers guarding the borders "I believe that all members of the Parliament (MPs) will give an unequivocal message to the soldiers that the country stands with them," he said.
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | The PM said there should be no laxity till there is a vaccine. “We want that a vaccine is developed at the earliest, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem."
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | In his pre-session comments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses gratitude to the members of parliament (MPs) for choosing the path to duty in the COVID19 times. He said all MPs had agreed to the functioning of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha on weekends.
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | The Congress and other opposition parties raised these demands in the first business advisory committee (BAC) meeting for Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla yesterday, but the time for these discussions is yet to be allocated. The BAC for Lok Sabha will be held again on September 15 afternoon to further discuss the issues to chalk out the business schedule for the first week.
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | The issues of ongoing LAC standoff, handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the Monsoon session of Parliament which begins on Monday, with the opposition demanding a discussion on them, while the government has listed nearly two dozen new legislations for passage during the COVID-curtailed proceedings.
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | Barring on the first day, Rajya Sabha will convene in morning shift from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening shift from 3 pm to 7 pm. The chambers of both houses along with their respective galleries will be used for sitting of the members in each shift. In between the two shifts, the entire complex will be sanitised.
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | The first-of-its-kind Monsoon Session will see Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sitting in two different shifts, while special seating arrangements have been made for MPs in adherence to social distancing guidelines.
