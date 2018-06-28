App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Panel on bad bank to submit report shortly: SBI chief

On June 8, finance minister Piyush Goyal had announced formation of a committee under the chairmanship of PNB non-executive chairman Sunil Mehta and the SBI chairman and Bank of Baroda managing director PS Jayakumar as members.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar, who is a member of the panel formed to give recommendations for setting up a state-run bad bank, today said they will soon submit the report to the finance ministry.

On June 8, finance minister Piyush Goyal had announced the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of Punjab National Bank (PNB) non-executive chairman Sunil Mehta and the SBI chairman and Bank of Baroda managing director PS Jayakumar as members.

The minister gave the panel a fortnight to submit their report on the feasibility of setting up an asset reconstruction company (ARC)/an asset management company (AMC) for faster resolution of bad loans.

"We have crossed the deadline but 99 per cent of the work is over. After giving some finishing touches, it will be presented to the finance ministry soon," Kumar told reporters here after the bank's AGM here.

related news

Goyal had said the panel would consider whether such an arrangement will be good for the banking system that is fighting its worst bad loan problem, and, if any such suggestion is advisable, it will also consider the modalities by which such an ARC/AMC should be set up.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that SBI managing director B Sriram has resigned following his appointment as chief executive of the crippled IDBI Bank.

Government had last week appointed Sriram as managing director and chief executive of IDBI Bank for three months.

According to sources, Sriram has put in his papers and his resignation from has been forward to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the prime minister for acceptance.

Sriram, however, today refused to comment.

When asked Kumar about Sriram's resignation, he said, "it is something that you should wait a little bit more. Earlier also we managed with three MDs many times."

Sriram took charge of IDBI Bank on June 22 following MK Jain demitting office to take over as a deputy governor of the RBI.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 08:40 pm

tags #banking #Business #NPAs #Rajnish Kumar #SBI

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.