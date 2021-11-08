MARKET NEWS

Padma Awards 2021: Sushma Swaraj, PV Sindhu, Kangana Ranaut among 119 recipients

In total, 119 Padma Awards were presented by President Kovind this year.

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST
The official ceremony has started today, November 8 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in India after Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. The President of India Ramnath Kovind will honour the Padma awardees at a ceremonial function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.

Olympian PV Sindhu, actor Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar, producer Ekta Kapoor, women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal were among those honoured with coveted Padma Awards by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Late BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley, and late singer SP Balasubramaniam were also conferred with the award posthumously.

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj received the Padma Vibhushan award on her behalf.

Other prominent names who have been honoured with the prestigious civilian awards include producer singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami, Hindustani classical exponent Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, former head scientist at ICMR Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, Air Marshal Dr Padma Bandopadhyay among others.

The Padma Awards, the fourth highest civilian award in India, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

These awards are given for disciplines or fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

In total, 119 Padma Awards were presented by President Kovind this year.

The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards.

While 29 of the awardees are women, 16 are posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.
