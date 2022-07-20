OYO marketing boss Rohit Kapoor quits, to join Swiggy as food delivery CEO

Rohit Kapoor.

Hotel aggregation platform OYO’s global chief marketing officer Rohit Kapoor has resigned from the company and is expected to join Swiggy in the next few weeks as the CEO of its food delivery business.

“A new role has been created for Kapoor in Swiggy’s food business. But it will take a few weeks for him to join,” said a person aware of the developments.

OYO and Swiggy declined to comment on the matter.

In a major rejig earlier this year, Softbank-backed Oyo elevated Ankit Gupta to be the chief executive officer of India, transitioning then chief executive Rohit Kapoor to the position of company's global marketing head.

Gupta had already been heading the main business of OYO in India - Hotels and Homes and will now also look at Workspaces following this elevation.

Kapoor, on the other hand, had been the CEO of OYO India & Southeast Asia before taking up the role of global CMO at the hotel aggregation platform.

Meanwhile, the company, which had filed preliminary papers with Sebi to raise Rs 8,430 crore through an initial share sale in October last year, is yet to get a green light from the market regulator to proceed with its IPO.

The Gurgaon-headquartered company has received regulatory permission to update its draft prospectus with fresh financial information after the close of the September quarter.

Media reports suggested earlier that the company’s IPO may not happen this year given choppy public markets and the drawdown on tech stocks.

Entrackr was the first to report the development about Kapoor's move from OYO to Swiggy.