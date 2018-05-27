App
May 27, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

OYO forays into holiday packages, targets 10% sales from this in 5 years

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hospitality company OYO has made a foray into the holiday packages segment with 'OYO Total Holidays' and expects 10 per cent of its total revenues to come from this over the next five years, a top company executive said.

"With the leisure segment growing rapidly, we find people taking several short breaks in a year providing a huge opportunity in the holiday package segment. So launching OYO Total Holidays two months back was a natural progression beyond hotel rooms. Now we will offer one-stop travel solution across the country and select overseas destinations," OYO chief operating officer Abhinav Sinha told PTI here.

"In this segment, we will provide end-to-end travel solutions including, hotels, inter and intra travel facilities, sight seeing, tourist guides, all meals and for select locations flights tickets and visa facilities," Sinha added.

The company, he said, is expecting OYO Total Holidays to contribute up to 10 percent of the total revenue in five years, he added.

In the holiday package segment, OYO is mainly targeting couples, families and friends travelling together between 25-45 years, Sinha said.

Further, he said, OYO, which already has 40 people working in this segment, is planning to aggressively hire to build a strong team and also partner with vendors on ground.

"For the next six months we will focus on consolidating our position in the destinations. We are planning to build our team by hiring aggressively," he added.

OYO Total Holidays offers packages in across major destinations the country and some overseas destinations like Malaysia, Thailand, Dubai, and Nepal packages are offered by OYO Total Holidays, he said adding the company will introduce Sri Lanka in a couple of months.

"Our objective is to grow simultaneously with our hotel business," Sinha said.

When asked if, OYO is planning to expand to experiential travel, he said, its a niche segment and at the movement the company wants to focus on destinations.

OYO currently has 4,500 exclusive controlled hotels with 75,000 rooms across categories - OYO Townhouse, OYO Home and SilverKey.

tags #Business #Companies #Oyo Rooms #Startup

