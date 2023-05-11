Over 10 super specialty hospitals to come up at Rs 5,000 crore 'Medico City' in Ranchi

The Jharkhand government will set up a 'Medico City' on a public-private-partnership (PPP) basis in Ranchi's Kanke area at an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, officials said on Thursday.

It will have more than 10 super specialty hospitals with a capacity of around 5,000 beds, they said.

It will come up on 76.34-acre land on the campus of Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences (RINPAS), they added.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren held a high-level meeting with senior government officials, and a consultancy agency regarding it on Wednesday.

"Several super specialty hospitals will be built at the Medico City. In such a situation, there should be a proper use of the land. The investors should be given land for the construction of hospitals according to their needs," he told officials.

"The hospitals will introduce their own ambulance service, which might create chaos and confusion among patients. So, a centralised ambulance service should be set up," he said.

Soren said the latest technologies should be used for the complex to build common utility services such as electricity, drinking water, roads, drainage and sewerage, street lights and disposal of bio-medical waste.

The 'Medico City' is expected to create 7,500 direct employments and 22,500 indirect job opportunities. It will have around 1,100 specialist doctors and 6,500 para-medical staff, according to an official statement.

In the first phase, cardiology, neuroscience, orthopedics, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, maternal and child care, organ transplant, nephrology and urology specialities will become available.

The state government is expecting to earn revenue of Rs 3,000 crore annually from the 'Medico City', the statement said.