Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opting for SBI locker? Here are the charges for safe deposit options

Safe deposit boxes are available in various sizes, depending on the usage. The charges may vary depending on locker size and the bank's branch.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image
 
 
The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, offers safe deposit or bank lockers facility. As it is considered safe, many customers prefer to keep their valuable belongings such as gold, cash and important documents, among others, in these lockers.

Lockers are available in various sizes -- small, medium, large and extra large -- depending on usage. The charges may vary depending on the locker size and the bank's branch. 

SBI had raised rental charges for its safe deposit lockers across India effective from March 31. In semi-urban and rural areas, SBI's branches offer cheaper locker services.

The bank is allowed to open the locker if it is not opened for at least for one year. However, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bank is required to send a notice to the customer advising them to either operate the locker or surrender it.

SBI locker facility: Here are the charges for small, medium, large and extra large lockers:
Type of servicesLocker charges
Small

Urban and Metro : Rs 2000+GST

Rural and Semi Urban: Rs 1500+GST
Medium

Urban and Metro : Rs 4000+GST

Rural and Semi Urban: Rs 3000+GST
Large

Urban and Metro : Rs 8000+GST

Rural and Semi Urban: Rs 6000+GST
Extra large

Urban and Metro : Rs 12000+GST

Rural and Semi Urban: Rs 9000+GST
One-time locker registration

Small and medium lockers: Rs 500+GST

Large and extra large lockers: Rs 1000+GST
Locker visit charges12 visits are free after that bank charges Rs 100+GST on per visit.

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 10:59 am

tags #banking #Business #Companies #personal finance #SBI

