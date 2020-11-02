Opting for SBI locker? Here are the charges for safe deposit options

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, offers safe deposit or bank lockers facility. As it is considered safe, many customers prefer to keep their valuable belongings such as gold, cash and important documents, among others, in these lockers.

Lockers are available in various sizes -- small, medium, large and extra large -- depending on usage. The charges may vary depending on the locker size and the bank's branch.

SBI had raised rental charges for its safe deposit lockers across India effective from March 31. In semi-urban and rural areas, SBI's branches offer cheaper locker services.

The bank is allowed to open the locker if it is not opened for at least for one year. However, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bank is required to send a notice to the customer advising them to either operate the locker or surrender it.